Pakistan, Qatar to Host Next Round of US-Iran Talks as back door talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Two weeks after Iran suspended all of its commitments under Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), accusing US of violating the agreement as military exchanges between the two countries continued, a fresh diplomatic efforts between two sides appear to be gaining momentum.

Pakistan and Qatar are under consideration to host upcoming negotiations, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, citing Pakistani government sources.

The report said the date and location for the resumption of direct talks have yet to be finalized, but mediators from Islamabad and Doha are actively engaging with both sides to pave the way for renewed dialogue.

Before any face-to-face negotiations take place, Washington and Tehran are expected to begin with indirect discussions through intermediaries, signaling a cautious approach to rebuilding diplomatic engagement. Notably, Iran’s nuclear program is not expected to be part of the agenda during the initial phase of the talks, suggesting both sides may first focus on confidence-building measures before addressing more contentious issues.

The reported mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar underscore their growing diplomatic roles as regional facilitators amid renewed attempts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.