Rare Teddy goat sold for Rs1.8 million in Punjab’s Rajanpur

RAJANPUR – A rare Sheri-breed Teddy goat has been sold for Rs1.8 million in Rajanpur, Punjab, attracting widespread attention due to its unique features and the extravagant celebrations surrounding its sale.

According to the seller, the 15-kilogram goat is considered rare because of its striking appearance, distinctive coat colour and premium bloodline, which justified its unusually high price.

The buyer arrived to collect the goat with a convoy of dozens of vehicles. The handover was marked by bhangra performances to the beat of drums, the showering of currency notes and a specially decorated farewell for the animal.

Guests at the event were served beef qorma and sweet rice, while a large number of local residents gathered to witness the unusual spectacle.

The sale has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users described it as a reflection of enthusiasts’ passion for high-quality livestock, others expressed surprise at the Rs1.8 million price tag. Regardless, the sale has generated significant buzz in the area.