JazzWorld posts 23pc revenue growth, crosses PKR 269bn mark in first half of 2026

ISLAMABAD – JazzWorld reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue during the first half of 2026, with earnings surpassing PKR 269 billion as the company expanded its telecommunications, digital services and financial technology operations.

The company said its growth was supported by higher data consumption, an expanding subscriber base, increased adoption of digital platforms and continued investment in network infrastructure.

JazzWorld invested PKR 29.2 billion during the six-month period to enhance network capacity, deploy newly acquired spectrum and strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Revenue growth accelerated during the second quarter, rising 25.3pc year-on-year to PKR 139.4bn. The company’s telecommunications and infrastructure segment recorded revenue of PKR 85.5bn, up 15.8pc, driven by improved pricing, prepaid monetisation and growing demand for data services.

Digital services remained a key growth area for the company, with revenue from the segment increasing 44.1pc year-on-year to PKR 53.9bn. Digital operations accounted for 38.7pc of JazzWorld’s total revenue during the period, compared with 33.6pc a year earlier.

The company’s financial services business also recorded significant growth, with revenue rising 53.3pc to nearly PKR 39bn. The increase was attributed to the expansion of JazzCash lending services, payments, merchant solutions and SME offerings.

JazzWorld’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 30.5pc year-on-year to PKR 60.3bn.

Investment in 5G infrastructure

JazzWorld said it invested PKR 20.4bn during the second quarter, up 27.4pc from the same period last year, as Jazz began deploying newly acquired spectrum and preparing its network for the expansion of 5G services.

The company said investment would continue to increase as it expands network capacity to meet rising demand for digital connectivity.

Jazz, the company’s connectivity arm, reached 75.4 million mobile subscribers, while its 4G user base increased 6.6pc year-on-year to 58.1 million.

The company said 4G penetration reached 77.1pc, while average monthly data usage increased 14.4pc to 8.2GB per user. Multiplay customers rose to 22.9 million.

JazzCash expands digital finance footprint

JazzCash continued to strengthen its position in Pakistan’s digital financial services market, with more than 60 million registered customers.

The platform’s gross transaction value increased 67.5pc year-on-year to PKR 19.6 trillion, while more than 224,000 digital loans were issued daily during the second quarter.

JazzCash’s active merchant base crossed 735,000, supported by a network of more than one million Raast QR-enabled merchants.

The company also launched Treasury Bill investment services through the JazzCash app, allowing eligible users to invest in government securities digitally.

JazzCash was also recognised among the World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 by CNBC and Statista in the payments category.

Digital platforms record growth

JazzWorld’s digital platforms also recorded growth during the period.

Tamasha, the company’s entertainment platform, ended the second quarter with 38.7 million active users, while SIMOSA, its digital self-care and lifestyle platform, reached 33.8 million active users.

ROX crossed 3.3 million active users, while FikrFree reached 17.9 million policyholders.

Commenting on the results, JazzWorld CEO Aamir Ibrahim said the company’s performance reflected its transition towards becoming an integrated digital service provider.

He said the company’s DO1440 and AI1440 strategy focused on combining connectivity, artificial intelligence-powered platforms and financial services to support Pakistan’s digital economy.

JazzWorld said it would continue investing in next-generation connectivity, digital platforms and financial inclusion initiatives to support the country’s long-term digital transformation.