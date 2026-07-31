Petrol Price in Pakistan gets down by Rs0.12, Diesel down 66 Paisas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government made meagre reduction in fuel prices, providing little to no relief to consumers as overall rates remain significantly higher under Pakistan’s daily petroleum pricing mechanism.

According to the latest notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs. 0.12 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs. 336.03 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) has also been cut by Rs. 0.66 per litre, taking its revised price to Rs. 392.38 per litre.

The latest revision comes just a day after fuel prices moved upward. On Thursday, petrol became Rs. 1.09 per litre more expensive, reaching Rs. 336.15 per litre, while diesel increased by Rs. 2.42 per litre to Rs. 393.04 per litre.

Since the launch of the daily fuel pricing system in mid-July, petroleum prices have experienced sharp fluctuations, though the overall trend has remained upward. Before daily revisions were introduced for the period from 11–17 July, petrol was priced at Rs. 310.71 per litre and diesel at Rs. 323.30 per litre. On 18 July, the first daily revision pushed petrol to Rs. 316.15 and diesel to Rs. 354.35. Prices shifted again on 20 July, when petrol slipped slightly to Rs. 315.80, while diesel climbed further to Rs. 360.06.

The upward momentum accelerated over the following days. On 21 July, petrol rose to Rs. 320.73 and diesel to Rs. 367.21. A day later, the rates increased again to Rs. 327.12 for petrol and Rs. 375.04 for diesel. On 23 July, petrol reached Rs. 331.52 per litre, while diesel climbed to Rs. 378.66. Another increase on 24 July took petrol to Rs. 335.18 and diesel to Rs. 383.46, with the same prices remaining unchanged over the weekend of 25 and 26 July.

Fresh revisions resumed on 27 July, when petrol was lowered slightly to Rs. 334.18 per litre, although diesel continued its upward march to Rs. 386.83 per litre. The following day, petrol increased to Rs. 335.81 and diesel to Rs. 388.38. On 29 July, petrol edged down to Rs. 335.06, while diesel rose again to Rs. 390.62. Another increase on 30 July pushed petrol to Rs. 336.15 and diesel to Rs. 393.04, before Friday’s minor reduction brought the prices to Rs. 336.03 for petrol and Rs. 392.38 for diesel.

Overall, since the daily pricing mechanism was introduced, petrol has become Rs. 25.32 per litre more expensive, rising from Rs. 310.71 to Rs. 336.03. High-speed diesel has witnessed a much steeper increase of Rs. 69.05 per litre, climbing from Rs. 323.30 to Rs. 392.38. Despite Friday’s slight reduction, fuel prices remain close to record highs under the new daily revision system, keeping pressure on transport costs, businesses, and household budgets.