Kia Sportage L Facelift Bookings Open in Pakistan; Check Amounts and details

LAHORE – Kia kicked off next chapter of its hybrid lineup in Pakistan as the automaker unveiled facelifted Sportage L and opened bookings ahead of its official price announcement, while also introducing the country’s first Korean plug-in hybrid SUV, Sorento PHEV.

Customers can now reserve new models through partial payments, while the company says official prices will only be announced after the government’s new Auto Policy is unveiled, as upcoming tax concessions and duty structures for hybrid and electric vehicles are expected to shape final pricing.

Sportage L Booking Amount

Models Amount Sportage L FWD HEV 2,000,000 Sportage L AWD HEV 2,500,000 Sorento PHEV 3,000,000

The top-spec Sportage L AWD HEV combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a 1.49 kWh hybrid battery, producing a combined 235 horsepower and 368 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission, while Kia’s all-wheel-drive system automatically distributes torque between the front and rear wheels whenever additional grip is required.

Unlike its predecessor, the latest Sportage L has been overhauled from the ground up, featuring an all-new exterior and interior, a hybrid powertrain, and a host of modern driver-assistance technologies. SUV is available in Alpha, FWD, and the flagship HEV variants, with the hybrid model positioned as the most feature-rich offering in the lineup.

Sportage adopts Kia’s latest global design language, highlighted by distinctive LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, an eye-catching piano black grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, connected LED taillamps, and a hands-free smart tailgate. Practicality has also been improved, with 587 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,780 litres by folding the rear seats.

Inside, the cabin takes a major leap forward with a driver-focused layout featuring dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

Under the hood, flagship HEV combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged Smartstream petrol engine with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 226 horsepower and over 350 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth acceleration while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

The hybrid SUV is capable of delivering up to 20 km/l in ideal city conditions, around 17–18 km/l in everyday urban driving, and approximately 15 km/l on highways, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs currently available in its segment.

Safety is another standout feature of the new Sportage L. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags and a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, and High Beam Assist.

Rear passengers benefit from generous cabin space, reclining seats, rear air vents, USB Type-C charging ports, and ISOFIX child-seat anchors, while the SUV also offers 181 mm of ground clearance to better handle varying road conditions.