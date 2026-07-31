Peshawar Board announces Matric annual results date

PESHAWAR – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially announced the date for the declaration of the Matric Annual Examination 2026 results.

According to a statement issued by the board’s spokesperson, the results will be announced on August 4 and will be available on the board’s official website after 2pm.

The spokesperson said a special ceremony will also be held the same day to honour students who secured top positions in the examinations.

Students will be able to check their results on the official BISE Peshawar website.

The board further announced that Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) will be available from August 10. Regular students can collect their DMCs from their respective educational institutions, while private candidates can obtain them from the designated locations mentioned on the board’s official website.