Gomal University faces massive scandal over fake degrees, corruption

PESHAWAR – A major scandal involving the issuance of fake degrees and financial irregularities has surfaced at Gomal University, where 514 suspicious degrees have been identified and action has been initiated against several senior officials.

According to reports, irregularities allegedly committed between 2019 and 2023 were uncovered during a review conducted by the current university administration.

Initial investigations have declared hundreds of degrees suspicious, with recommendations made for their cancellation. Following a decision by the university syndicate, the former Director of Affiliation has been suspended, while proceedings have also been initiated against the former Controller of Examinations in connection with the fake degree case. Authorities say further action against additional individuals is expected.

A new inquiry committee has been formed to investigate allegations of financial embezzlement and administrative misconduct within the university, while accountability measures have been accelerated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi stated that those involved in the Gomal University scandal will not be spared and strict accountability will be ensured against anyone playing with students’ futures.

He added that cleansing the higher education system of corruption and fake degree mafias is among the government’s top priorities.

The minister further said that, under the directives of the Chief Minister, monitoring systems across all higher education institutions in the province are being strengthened, and accountability will continue without discrimination to ensure transparency and merit in educational institutions.