Gold Rices in Pakistan Today – Check Per Tola Rates – 31 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recovered, ending their losing streat as the price of 24-karat gold reaches Rs427,436.

22-karat gold is now being traded at Rs393,995 per tola, while 21-karat gold has surged to Rs376,086 per tola. Silver moved lower, with the price of per tola decreasing to Rs6,215, reflecting the broader strength in the precious metals market.

Gold, Silver Prices in Pakistan Metal Purity Unit Latest Price Gold 24 Karat Per tola Rs427,436 Gold 24 Karat 10 grams Rs366,457 Gold 22 Karat Per tola Rs393,995 Gold 21 Karat Per tola Rs376,086 Silver Per tola Per tola Rs6,215 Silver — 10 grams Rs5,328

Gold prices began July on a weaker note, slipping into the Rs417,000 to Rs424,000 per tola range before staging a sharp recovery as global market sentiment shifted.

The rebound proved equally dramatic, with the market witnessing single-day jumps of up to Rs4,700 and Rs4,600 per tola, briefly pushing prices close to Rs429,000 and Rs433,836. Trading remained highly volatile in the closing days of the month, with daily fluctuations ranging between Rs1,800 and Rs4,600, keeping investors and jewellers on edge.

During July 2026, gold touched an intramonth peak of nearly Rs442,900 per tola before sliding to around Rs424,200, marking a swing of more than Rs10,000 within a short span. Despite the sharp ups and downs, prices have now stabilized near the Rs430,000 mark, although market participants remain cautious about further movements.