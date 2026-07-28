Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs427,436 Per Tola amid Roller-Coaster trend

ISLAMABAD – After starting the week on a positive note, the gold market witnessed a drop on Tuesday, with prices of 24-karat gold dropping to Rs427,436 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs3,687 to Rs366,457.

Gold and Silver Prices

Gold/Silver New Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs427,436 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs366,457 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,050 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,223

Sarafa market tracked losses in global trading, where the international gold price fell by $43 per ounce to $4,050 per ounce. The fluctuations in global bullion prices, coupled with currency movements, continue to dictate the direction of Pakistan’s gold market.

Silver also moved lower alongside gold, shedding Rs174 per tola to settle at Rs6,223, extending the broader decline across precious metals.

Gold/Silver Price 22K Gold (Per Tola) Rs 396,000 – Rs 397,000 21K Gold (Per Tola) Rs 378,000 – Rs 379,000 Gold (Per Ounce) Rs 1,123,000 – Rs 1,134,000 Silver (Per Tola) Rs 6,400 est.

July Gold Prices

Gold started the month on weaker note before climbing rapidly to an intramonth peak of nearly Rs 442,900 per tola during the first week of July. The market reversed course in the middle of the month, with prices dropping to around Rs 424,200 per tola by July 20.

In late July, bullion regained momentum, posting several strong daily increases before settling into a narrower trading range of Rs 430,000 to Rs 433,000 per tola. Over the past 30 days, gold largely moved sideways despite substantial intramonth swings.

The overall trading range exceeded Rs 18,700, representing a fluctuation of roughly 4.4%, while the average price remained close to Rs 432,000 per tola.