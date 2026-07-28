Azad Kashmir Elections 2026: PPP moves to stop polling results over ‘Rigging’ claims

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) urged Election Commission to halt election results, alleging widespread rigging and serious irregularities during the first phase of the 2026 AJK polls.

The demand came after polling concluded across Mirpur Division, where vote counting is underway, and unofficial results have started emerging. A high-level PPP delegation, including veterans Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira, met the Chief Election Commissioner in Muzaffarabad and requested that all election results be withheld until the Returning Officer (RO) completes an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Addressing the media, Bukhari said PPP was leading in seven constituencies, saying the party’s electoral mandate had been undermined by alleged malpractice. He alleged that polling-day violence in Kotli affected the outcome of the vote and accused election officials of failing to ensure a fair process.

PPP stalwart claimed that polling agents were forcibly removed from polling stations in one constituency, describing the incident as a serious violation of election rules. The party already submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission detailing the alleged irregularities and demanding an immediate investigation.

Kaira said PPP opted to pursue constitutional and legal avenues before taking any further political action. He maintained that approaching the Election Commission was the party’s first step to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He lamented Election Commission for allowing unofficial results to continue emerging despite the party’s objections, and argued that suspending the release of unofficial results would not have disrupted the election process in the remaining districts and would have helped preserve public confidence in the transparency of the polls.