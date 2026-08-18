iPhone Users Beware This Fake Delivery Message Could Steal Your Sensitive Data

iPhone users have been put on high alert in Kuwait after the country’s Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) warned about a growing scam involving fake delivery and shipping messages sent through Apple’s iMessage service.

CITRA shared update, saying fraudsters are impersonating shipping and delivery companies and sending messages designed to appear like genuine shipment notifications. The suspicious messages reportedly urge recipients to update their shipment information or pay delivery-related charges by clicking on links included in the messages.

Authorities have strongly advised users not to click on such links, warning that doing so could expose sensitive personal, banking and financial information to scammers.

CITRA urged iPhone users to independently verify any shipment or payment request through the official website or mobile application of the relevant delivery company, rather than relying on links received in messages.

The authority further advised users to delete suspicious messages and report them to help authorities combat fraudulent activity.

The warning shows how scammers are increasingly exploiting routine delivery and shipping notifications to make fraudulent messages appear legitimate and persuade unsuspecting users to hand over valuable personal and financial information.

With fake delivery alerts becoming a tool for online fraud, CITRA’s warning serves as a reminder to iPhone users to think twice before clicking on any unexpected shipment link.