Internet, Call Packages to Get More Expensive in Pakistan under new regulatory framework?

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phone users across Pakistan could face brunt of data, call and SMS packages as the government moves to introduce a new regulatory framework for the telecommunications sector.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared a draft of the Telecommunication Competition Rules 2026, under which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) could receive broader powers to redefine telecom markets, monitor competition and assess pricing trends.

While proposed rules do not directly announce a new increase in mobile package prices, they could pave the way for a fresh review of pricing and competition across the telecom sector.

According to documents and a PTA report, the prices of 10 major subscriber packages offered by Jazz, Telenor, Zong and Ufone were reviewed between June 2025 and June 2026. The review found that prices of various packages had increased by approximately 12% to 22% during the period.

The figures raised concerns among consumers already facing higher costs for mobile connectivity, particularly as data, calls and SMS services have become an essential part of everyday life.

PTA rejected reports suggesting that telecom companies are raising package prices by 10% to 20% every month. According to the authority, the increases recorded over the year should not be interpreted as monthly price hikes. When annual increases are viewed as a monthly average, they work out to roughly 1% to 2% per month.

The clarification comes amid growing concern over the rising cost of mobile services and the potential impact of further price revisions on consumers.

Under the draft rules, PTA would be able to periodically review the telecommunications sector while considering technological developments, market conditions and consumer needs. The regulator could also redefine the boundaries of telecom markets when necessary.

The proposed framework would allow the authority to assess competition and pricing by examining factors including consumer demand, available alternatives, pricing trends and technological developments. This could give the regulator a more active role in determining whether telecom markets remain competitive and whether companies’ market positions or pricing practices require closer scrutiny.

For now, there is no final decision confirming another increase in mobile package prices. Telecommunication Competition Rules 2026 remain at the proposal stage, meaning any future changes to data, call or SMS package prices cannot yet be treated as certain.

However, once the proposed framework is implemented, the telecom market and pricing structures could undergo another review. Telecom operators may subsequently revise their packages depending on market conditions and regulatory developments.

For millions of mobile users, the development could become significant if telecom companies eventually revise their package prices. With prices of some major packages already rising by 12% to 22% between June 2025 and June 2026, any additional changes could put further pressure on consumers’ monthly mobile expenses.