PIA Cabin Crew Jobs 2026: Eligibility, Age Limit and Application Deadline

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) opened recruitment for cabin crew at its Karachi base, inviting eligible candidates to apply for full-time positions before the October 7, 2026 deadline.

The latest recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening PIA’s cabin crew workforce, with the airline seeking candidates who can deliver professional passenger service while meeting required aviation safety and medical standards.

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According to PIA’s current job posting, applicants must be 20 to 28 years old at the time of application and hold at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution. Candidates must be based in Karachi or be willing to relocate there.

Who Can Apply?

PIA says previous experience in an airline, hospitality business or another service-sector organisation will be considered an advantage, although it is not listed as a mandatory requirement. Candidates holding valid flying or cabin crew authorisation will receive preference.

Applicants must have strong spoken and written English skills, while knowledge of additional languages is considered an advantage.

The airline has also specified physical and medical standards for the position. The minimum height requirement listed in the job posting is 160 centimetres for female candidates and 168 centimetres for male candidates. Applicants must meet applicable aviation medical standards, including colour-vision requirements for safety-related duties.

Professional grooming and presentation are required, while candidates with visible tattoos or piercings are not eligible under the stated criteria. Background verification and clear character and antecedents are also required.

The selected candidates will be responsible for maintaining passenger safety and providing high-quality in-flight service. Their duties include conducting pre-flight safety checks, demonstrating emergency procedures, assisting passengers with special requirements, supporting boarding and disembarkation, coordinating with fellow crew members and following PIA’s service, grooming and conduct standards.

The airline describes cabin crew as frontline representatives of the PIA brand, requiring candidates to demonstrate professionalism, composure under pressure and a strong service-oriented approach.

There has been some variation in how the latest recruitment has been described in media reports. Several reports published on October 5 describe the Karachi vacancies specifically as air hostess positions for women, with candidates aged 20 to 28 and a minimum bachelor’s degree.

PIA’s current LinkedIn cabin crew posting explicitly lists minimum height requirements for both female and male candidates, 160 cm and 168 cm respectively. This indicates that the official job-posting criteria cover both genders, rather than conclusively restricting the vacancy to women.

Applicants should therefore rely on PIA’s official recruitment information when determining their eligibility rather than on the “air hostess” wording used in individual media reports.

Karachi recruitment follows a similar cabin crew hiring exercise conducted for PIA’s Islamabad and Lahore bases in August. The earlier posting carried the same core eligibility requirements, including an age limit of 20 to 28, a bachelor’s degree, English-language proficiency, height requirements of 160 cm for women and 168 cm for men, medical standards and background verification. Applications for that recruitment drive closed on August 31, 2026.

Reports at the time said PIA was recruiting cabin crew ahead of the induction of new aircraft and the expansion of operations to new routes.

How to apply

Eligible candidates have been advised to apply online through PIA’s recruitment channels and submit an updated CV and recent photograph.

The application deadline for the Karachi-based recruitment is October 7, 2026. Candidates should verify the vacancy and application requirements through PIA’s official careers portal before submitting their information. PIA’s careers page is available on its official website.

Applicants urged to avoid unofficial agents

With the application deadline only days away, prospective candidates are advised to use PIA’s official recruitment channels and avoid unofficial agents, intermediaries or suspicious application links.

PIA’s official careers page lists its Karachi headquarters at PIA Building, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and provides the airline’s helpline at 021-111-786-786 for assistance.

For applicants, the key deadline is October 7, 2026. This version is written in a straight news/online newsroom tone, with the gender discrepancy handled carefully rather than presenting conflicting reports as settled fact.