KARACHI – The South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Pakistan have been postponed once again.

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), new dates for the Games will be announced after consultation with the Olympic committees of South Asian countries.

In its statement, the POA said the change in dates is being made because of the new schedule of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will now be held from March 28 to April 8, 2027.

The POA said the Olympic committees of South Asian countries are consulting on new dates to ensure athletes can take part in both events, and that the aim is to keep any delay in holding the South Asian Games to a minimum.

The association added that preparations for the Games are continuing despite the change in dates. The POA, the organizing committee and the Government of Pakistan are committed to the successful staging of the Games.

The 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan have already been delayed several times before.