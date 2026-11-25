Miss Universe 2026 has been chosen after a tough contest among beauties from around the world.

In the 75th Miss Universe pageant, Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Berrio (Jennifer Bereto in the Urdu text) took the crown. She was crowned by the previous Miss Universe, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch.

The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez was first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas Goetz was second runner-up.

The top five finalists were contestants from the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Barreto, de Puerto Rico, se coronó Miss Universo 2026 y se convirtió en la primera madre en ganar el certamen. Su triunfo representa la sexta corona para la isla, tras 20 años de espera. #FarándulaKW https://t.co/cQDvto8nMT — KW Continente (@KWCONTINENTE) November 25, 2026

In the final round, the top five were asked what the world needs most from its leaders right now. Berrio replied that the world needs leaders with empathy and the ability to understand others, adding that good leaders must stay true to their values.

Meanwhile, India’s representative, Kazia Laz Mizo, failed to win the crown. She reached the top 30 but did not make it into the top 12.