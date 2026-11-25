LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the construction of cancer hospitals at every divisional headquarters.

Addressing a university convocation ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz assured the audience that problems would be resolved.

She said that revolutionary steps have been taken in Punjab’s health sector without discrimination, and that merit has been promoted. Last year, 100 million people received free treatment at government hospitals, she said, adding that no matter how much doctors are paid, it is not enough.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the health minister would testify that she has never recommended anyone for a doctor’s post, adding that it is her job to ensure people get jobs without recommendations.

Once again calling the protection of women her red line, the Chief Minister said she does not spare those who commit violence against women. She added that a system has been put in place to make it easier for women to report harassment.