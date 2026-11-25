RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Commander National Strategic Command General Syed Aamer Raza have felicitated the nation, SUPARCO and the scientific community on the historic launch of Pakistan’s first human spaceflight mission.

The military leadership said that the journey of Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, Pakistan’s first astronaut and the first foreign astronaut to travel to China’s Tiangong Space Station, marks a defining moment in the country’s scientific and technological advancement and is a source of immense pride for the entire nation, ISPR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The military leadership lauded SUPARCO’s scientists, engineers and technical teams for their unwavering dedication, professionalism and sustained efforts in achieving this historic national milestone.

It said Pakistan’s entry into human spaceflight reflects the immense potential of its human capital, scientific ingenuity and technological capabilities. The landmark achievement will inspire future generations of Pakistanis to pursue excellence in science, technology and innovation, contributing to national progress and prosperity.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan also expressed profound appreciation to the leadership, government and people of the People’s Republic of China for their invaluable support and cooperation in enabling Pakistan to achieve this significant milestone.

The military leadership said the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the seas and sweeter than honey, had reached new heights, extending beyond the frontiers of Earth into outer space.