LAHORE – All-rounder Fatima Sana returns to lead Pakistan women’s team as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the tour of West Indies scheduled to take place next month.

The tour comprises three T20Is and three ODIs, with the latter being part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29. Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship standings with five wins from nine matches.

The white-ball series will be staged at Windsor Park in Roseau from 8 to 20 December. The three T20Is will be played on 8, 10 and 12 December, followed by three ODIs on 15, 17 and 20 December.

25-year-old Fatima was not part of the 14-member squad for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy due to her commitments in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, where she featured in her maiden season.

15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar