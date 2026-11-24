DUBAI – Pakistani star batter Babar Azam made sensational entry into ILT20, rewriting the tournament’s record books with a blistering innings that powered Desert Vipers to a convincing victory over Sharjah Warriors.

Despite struggling with his form for some time, Babar made his first appearance in International League T20, and makes his presence felt, producing match-winning performance to help defending champions secure a six-wicket win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter smashed 86 runs from just 51 balls, hammering 13 fours and two sixes to dominate opposition bowling attack. His outstanding knock earned him the Player of the Match award and gave Desert Vipers their first victory of the ongoing campaign.

Beyond securing the win, Pakistani player achieved individual milestone by setting a new ILT20 record for the most boundaries in a single innings. His 13 fours surpassed the previous benchmark of 11, established by Alishan Sharafu in 2024. He reached half-ton in just 31 deliveries, setting the tone for a commanding run chase. He also combined with Jordan Clark to put together an important 82-run partnership for the third wicket, keeping Desert Vipers firmly in control of the contest.

Sharjah Warriors struggled to put up a challenging total and were dismissed for 166 runs. However, their bowling attack failed to contain Babar, whose aggressive yet controlled batting ensured that the target was comfortably within reach. Desert Vipers eventually completed the chase in just 17.3 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

Babar’s explosive debut has also given the franchise a major reason for optimism as the tournament progresses. Desert Vipers will now turn their attention to their next fixture against Dubai Capitals, scheduled for November 25.