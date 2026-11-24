JHUDDO – Jannat Khatoon, Pakistan’s last woman who had been receiving a British government pension as the widow of a former British Indian Army soldier, has passed away at the age of 107 in Sindh.

Khatoon belonged to the town of Jhuddo in Sindh. She was born in 1919 in Jhunjhunu, a region in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Her husband, Abdul Shakoor Qaimkhani, served as a soldier in the 17th Poona Horse Regiment during British rule. Following his death, the pension he received was transferred to his widow, Jannat Khatoon.

She had continued receiving the pension for many years through the United Nations.

Khatoon was also the mother of Umar Draz Qaimkhani, a former vice-chairman of the Jhuddo Town Committee.

Her funeral prayers were offered on Monday at 11 am at the central Eidgah in Jhuddo, where family members, relatives and others gathered to pay their final respects.