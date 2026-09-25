PTI is TTP’s ‘C-Team’, Atta Tarar alleges Political-Criminal Nexus in scathing attack

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar called out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that Imran Khan’s party has become “favourite” political force of terrorists and the “C-team” of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Tarar accused KP government of failing to properly respond to region’s deteriorating law and order situation, alleging that the provincial administration was avoiding effective measures to deal with security challenges. He said KP CM Sohail Afridi appeared to be “less of a chief minister and more of a TTP commander.”

Tarar also challenged PTI over its planned protest in Islamabad, claiming that the party was now backing away from its announced sit-in. “If you have the courage, come,” the minister said while challenging the PTI to proceed with its protest.

The federal minister further alleged that the KP government was attempting to turn the provincial police into a political force, adding another dimension to the ongoing confrontation between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration.

He made these remarks amid heightened political tensions surrounding PTI’s protest plans and growing disputes between the federal government and the KP administration over security, policing and law-and-order issues.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has publicly taken a different position on the security and political confrontation, directing KP police to resist unlawful orders and remain focused on their professional responsibilities.