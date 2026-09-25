Gujrat man awarded life sentence for raping 12-year daughter for six months

GUJRAT – A sessions court in Gujrat has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and fined him Rs500,000 for raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Shahbaz Iqbal Tarrar announced the verdict against the convict, identified as Saqib Amir Butt.

The court ordered that the convict would face an additional six months in prison if he fails to pay the imposed fine.

Reports said a case was registered against the accused in 2024 at Lari Adda Police Station on the complaint of his wife, Sidra Arshad.

Police said the case involved allegations that the accused had sexually abused his 12-year-old daughter. According to police, the alleged abuse continued for six months before the case was registered.

The accused had been in custody at Gujrat Jail for the past 24 months, police said.