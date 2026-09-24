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Afghan Aggression Crushed at Chaman Border as Pak Forces deliver Swift Response

By Staff Reporter
11:18 pm | Sep 24, 2026
Afghan Aggression Crushed At Gulistan Border As Pak Forces Deliver Swift Response

QUETTA – Pakistani security forces foiled an attempted cross-border incursion from Afghanistan in the Gulistan sector, delivering a swift response after Afghan Taliban fighters allegedly tried to enter Pakistani territory.

The attempted aggression reported on late Thursday but was met with immediate and effective retaliation by Pakistani forces, resulting in several Afghan Taliban fighters being killed.

The situation along the border remains tense, with intermittent firing between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters continuing in the area.

Security forces have been placed on high alert, with personnel maintaining heightened vigilance across the sensitive border sector to prevent any further attempt at infiltration or aggression.

Pakistan has made it clear that any intrusion or aggression originating from Afghan territory and targeting Pakistani soil will be met with a timely and effective response.

The latest confrontation comes amid continuing security concerns along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where Pakistani authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over cross-border militant activity.

Staff Reporter

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