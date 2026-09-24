Afghanistan protests Pakistan Airstrikes despite facilitating TTP Cross-Border Attacks

KABUL – Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken another sharp turn, with Kabul summoning Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires over alleged airspace violations and airstrikes.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said Pakistani diplomat was summoned in Kabul after recent reported air operations. It said a formal protest was recorded over the alleged “violation of Afghanistan’s airspace” and Pakistani strikes in Afghan provinces.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes followed an alleged incursion by drones launched from Afghan territory that entered Pakistani airspace on September 23.

According to Tarar, Pakistan’s air defence systems detected, tracked and neutralised the intruding drones before they could reach their intended targets. Pakistan subsequently struck 10 locations allegedly being used for launching and storing drones. Tarar described the operation as deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate.

The targeted sites are terrorist hideouts, support infrastructure and drone-launching and storage facilities in areas under the control of the Afghan Taliban.

The latest escalation followed Pakistan’s claim that drones launched from Afghanistan entered its territory on September 23. Tarar described the alleged incursion as a “blatant violation” of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Islamabad would not tolerate attacks launched from Afghan territory.

He called on the Afghan Taliban to halt what Pakistan described as hostile activity and take action against militant networks allegedly operating from Afghan soil.

The latest confrontation follows Pakistani airstrikes earlier this week against suspected militant positions in eastern Afghanistan.

Kohat Bombing

Pakistan again highlighted militant networks operating from Afghan territory after a coward attack at a mosque inside Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the attackers had roots in Afghanistan and urged the Islamic Emirate to take steps against militant sanctuaries and support networks that Pakistan says are being used to plan and facilitate attacks inside the country.

The assault occurred during Friday prayers, when an explosives-laden vehicle was driven into the police compound near the mosque. Armed attackers subsequently attempted to enter the facility, triggering a gun battle with security forces.

Islamabad maintained that militant sanctuaries and support networks in Afghanistan pose a direct security threat to Pakistan. Islamabad has therefore urged the Islamic Emirate to take practical steps against groups it accuses of planning and executing attacks inside Pakistan, stressing that measures should be concrete and verifiable rather than limited to statements of condemnation.

TTP initially denied involvement in the Kohat attack but attacker turns out to be from a faction group identified as Ittehadul Mujahideen later claimed responsibility.