At least 16 dead, over 30 injured in Kohat Police Lines blast

KOHAT – At least 16 people, including five police personnel, were martyred and more than 50 injured in a suicide attack near the Police Lines in Kohat during Friday prayers, according to police and hospital officials.

Police said the explosion took place during Friday prayers, damaging the exterior of a mosque and causing part of its wall to collapse. A crater was also formed outside the mosque following the blast.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said a vehicle loaded with explosives was rammed into the gate of the old Police Lines. The vehicle exploded after the Police Office in Peshawar, one attacker was killed during the encounter. Police said another suicide explosion took place at the building impact, followed by an exchange of fire.

According to the Central Police Office in Peshawar, one attacker was killed during the encounter. Police said another suicide explosion took place at the building of the Special Branch during the firing.

The Central Police Office said five police personnel and 11 civilians were among those killed in the incident.

Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Tahir Ali Shah, said 15 bodies and more than 50 injured people had been brought to the hospital. An emergency was declared at the facility to treat the casualties.

Police said injured people, including police personnel, were being shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Kohat-Hangu Road was closed to all traffic following the attack, while additional security personnel were deployed around the Police Lines.

Rescue officials said nearby buildings were also damaged in the explosions and that relief and rescue operations were continuing at the site.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities. He directed officials to review all aspects of the incident and submit a detailed report.

Condemning the attack, the chief minister said such acts of terrorism could not weaken the resolve of the nation. He directed authorities to use all available resources to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured and ensure the availability of necessary medical facilities at hospitals.

He also ordered arrangements for transferring critically injured patients to other hospitals where required.