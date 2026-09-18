Goods transporters hikes freight rates by 7% amid rising petrol prices

KARACHI – Goods transporters in Pakistan have announced a seven percent increase in freight charges, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices.

President of the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association, Malik Shahzad Awan, said the increase was being introduced after diesel prices rose by Rs26.88 per litre over the past seven days.

He also said the price of petrol had increased by Rs20 per litre during the same period.

The increase in goods transport fares has raised concerns that prices of essential commodities could rise further due to higher transportation costs.

Petrol price in Pakistan got very little to almost no relief as OGRA slashed price by 43 paisa per litre while hiking diesel by Rs3.47 per litre for September 18.

According to the latest notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol (Motor Spirit/Super/MS 92 RON) has been reduced to Rs390.79 per litre, down from Rs391.22. But the relief at the petrol pump comes alongside another blow for diesel consumers.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs3.47 per litre, taking it to Rs424.92 per litre.

Petrol jumped by Rs26.87 per litre between September 9 and September 17 before the latest 43-paisa reduction.