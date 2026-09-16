Fbr Allows Sales Tax Payment In Installments On Imported Mobile Phones

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that sales tax on imported mobile phones can now be paid in easy installments.

The FBR has formally approved installment-based payment of sales tax on mobile phones brought into Pakistan from abroad for personal use. The move comes two months after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced its tax installment programme.

According to a circular issued by the FBR, the facility has been introduced through an amendment to the Ninth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Under the new procedure, citizens will no longer have to pay the entire sales tax on their devices in a single payment and can instead pay the amount in installments.

However, the circular states that all outstanding tax must be fully paid before the end of the relevant financial year.

The facility will be activated through the PTA’s system.

The government had ended the facility of bringing mobile phones into Pakistan free of duty and taxes for passengers in July 2019.