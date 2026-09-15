Petrol Price in Pakistan may cross Rs384 per Litre as another Hike Looms tonight

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum product prices are likely to increase again today, with reports claiming a surge of up to Rs6.41 per litre amid soaring global oil prices.

The price of diesel is likely to increase by Rs6.41 per litre, while petrol may become Rs4.10 per litre more expensive. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to reveal revised petroleum prices tonight. Later, Petroleum Division will issue an official notification announcing the new rates.

Based on current rates, the price of petrol stands at Rs380.24 per litre. If the proposed increase of Rs4.10 is approved, the new price would reach approximately Rs384.34 per litre. High-Speed Diesel is currently priced at Rs409.42 per litre. With an expected increase of Rs6.41, the price would rise to approximately Rs415.83 per litre.

The current price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is Rs279.55 per litre. No specific increase for LDO has been included in the expected adjustment, so its price would remain unchanged at Rs279.55 per litre under the figures currently available.

Under the prevailing pricing mechanism, OGRA calculates and determines petroleum product prices. However, the government has the authority to make adjustments to the final prices in the event of changes in taxes, including reducing or increasing the applicable levies.

The expected increase comes amid a continuing series of adjustments in petroleum prices, potentially placing additional pressure on consumers and transport costs.

Petrol prices in Pakistan increased by Rs54.81 per litre over past month, rising from Rs325.43 on August 14 to Rs380.24 on September 15, an increase of nearly 17%.

Another Rs4.10 per litre hike is expected, which could push the petrol price to Rs384.34 per litre. If approved, the total increase since August 14 would reach Rs58.91 per litre, or around 18.1%. The continued rise in fuel prices is likely to add further pressure on transportation and household expenses, prompting government to bring Rs100 fuel relief.