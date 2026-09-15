Amitabh Bachchan clarifies retirement rumours, says he is not quitting work

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed speculation about his retirement, clarifying that he has no plans to leave acting or television.

The 83-year-old actor shared a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his alleged retirement and explained the statement that sparked the speculation.

Bachchan said he had written on his blog, “It is late, time to retire,” but the remark was misunderstood. He clarified that he was referring to the end of his day’s work, not retiring from his career.

In his trademark humorous style, the actor explained that by “retire” he simply meant finishing work and going to bed. He also joked that no distinguished guest was expected to arrive.

With the clarification, Bachchan put the retirement rumours to rest and confirmed that he continues to remain professionally active.

The veteran actor is currently hosting the 18th season of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which first aired in 2000 and has become one of India’s most popular television programmes.