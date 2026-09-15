No smart lockdown planned in Islamabad, says Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that no proposal for a smart lockdown was discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, nor is Islamabad going to be shut down.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhry said there was no discussion about a smart lockdown during the meeting chaired by Ishaq Dar, adding that he was not aware of any such proposal.

He said the meeting discussed petroleum products and a targeted subsidy was being provided for three-wheelers and vehicles up to 800cc for three months. He added that all public representatives were being assigned the responsibility of creating awareness among people about the subsidy.

The minister said Islamabad was not going to be shut down, but three marches were being discussed for September. He claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marches had been the most violent and disorderly.

Chaudhry said the Islamabad High Court’s recent ruling directed the administration to ensure the movement of citizens remained unhindered and that leaders of any political party should not be allowed to occupy public places.

He said the administration was performing its duties and questioned those who repeatedly marched towards Islamabad under the pretext of peaceful protests but held violent demonstrations.

“If they think they are coming to change the system, will the system change simply because they arrive?” he asked.

The federal minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the opposition for talks several times, adding that simply ringing the prime minister’s doorbell and asking him to resign would not make him step down.

Commenting on scenes witnessed in Lahore the previous day, Chaudhry said they reflected political immaturity and disrespect for public office.

“You are the chief minister of a province. Sometimes you sit on a vehicle and sometimes on a footpath,” he said, adding that all chief ministers were respected and should respect the dignity of their office.