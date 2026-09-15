How much is govt collecting in petrol levy per litre? Musadik Malik reveals

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik has said the government is currently collecting Rs80 in petroleum levy and Rs5 in carbon tax on every litre of petrol.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Musadik Malik said the increase in petroleum prices was severely affecting the common man, adding that the Rs100 relief would provide some financial support.

He said the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the public, which was why Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had prioritised providing relief to the low-income segment under the fuel relief scheme.

According to the minister, global petroleum prices increased due to the US-Iran war. He said the government had tried to provide maximum possible relief to the public according to the country’s economic capacity.

Malik said the economy could not bear the burden of providing more relief, adding that the Rs100 relief would offer some assistance to daily-wage workers.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people.

The federal minister pointed out that the government was currently charging Rs80 per litre as petroleum levy and Rs5 as carbon tax on petrol. However, he said the public was being provided relief of Rs100 per litre, which was higher than the levy being collected.

Malik said Pakistan was making every possible effort to help end the war, while the country’s political and military leadership was working for peace in the region.

He added that Pakistan was currently being viewed by the international community as a guarantor of peace and expressed hope that an end to the conflict would also reduce the burden on poor people around the world.