Mir Raza case: Jibran Nasir claims pressure on father

KARACHI – Jibran Nasir, lawyer for the father of slain Karachi businessman Mir Raza, has claimed that pressure is being exerted on his client to prevent further legal action.

Speaking about the case, Nasir said Mir Raza’s father received a call last night during which he was told that SHO Adil Afzal was “their child” and that the FIR had been taken from him.

Nasir said the caller also told the father that “Aamir Farooqi had been spoken to” and asked whether he suspected Asif, Abid, Ahmed or Abdullah.

According to the lawyer, the caller became angry when Mir Raza’s father did not express suspicion against anyone.

Nasir said he had submitted the recording of the call and screenshots to the registrar.

He further alleged that following Dr Sumaiya’s statement, pressure was being exerted on Mir Raza’s parents to prevent any further action in the case.