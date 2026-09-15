SMART LOCKDOWN 2.0: Offices, Markets to stay closed for 3 Days a Week to Save Fuel?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering series of extraordinary measures, including another Smart Lockdown to cut fuel consumption and curb unnecessary movement.

The government started reviewing proposals for what is being described as petroleum smart lockdown, with major changes to office schedules, government vehicle use and market timings reportedly under consideration. The proposals were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where officials examined ways to reduce fuel consumption in both the public and private sectors amid rising petroleum prices.

According to media reports, one of the key proposals under consideration is a four-day working week for government and private offices. Under the proposal, Friday, Saturday and Sunday could be declared holidays, reducing the number of employees commuting to and from workplaces and, in turn, cutting overall transportation and fuel consumption.

The move, if approved, could significantly change the country’s regular working-week pattern. The meeting also considered introducing a rotation-based working system for government employees. Under the proposed arrangement, employees could be called to offices on different days rather than having large numbers of workers commute simultaneously.

The government believes such a system could help reduce unnecessary travel and lower fuel consumption while maintaining essential government operations.

The government is reportedly considering grounding 50% of official government vehicles. The measure is aimed at reducing the unnecessary use of government vehicles, cutting petroleum expenses and lowering other costs associated with maintaining and operating official transport.

The proposed measures could also have a direct impact on commercial activity. According to media reports, the government is considering a proposal to keep markets closed for three days, while another proposal calls for reducing market operating hours. The objective is to limit unnecessary public movement and reduce fuel consumption linked to shopping and commercial activities.

No final decision has been announced yet. The government is continuing to assess the economic and administrative impact of the proposed petroleum smart lockdown, with a final decision reportedly expected this evening.