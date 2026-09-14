Pakistan plans 4-Day Working Week to save Fuel amid Fresh Oil Crisis

LAHORE — Petrol prices in Pakistan are at fresh high, and the government is taking some serious measures including implementing a four-day working week to cut fuel usage.

The proposed move would see government and private offices, schools, colleges and universities operate for just four days a week, with three days off under a plan aimed at cutting fuel consumption and reducing mounting operational costs.

Sharif-led government is looking into multiple measures to curb financial impact of increasingly expensive petroleum products. The plan effectively turns fuel-saving campaign into a “smart petroleum lockdown”, with fewer commuting days expected to reduce petrol consumption, transport costs and other daily operational expenses.

Under the proposed arrangement, all departments and institutions would not necessarily shut down completely for three consecutive days. Instead, employees could be placed on different working-day schedules, with some staff reporting to offices on designated days and others performing their duties from home.

The government reportedly directed relevant departments to start preparing revised working schedules and wait for further instructions on implementation. The expected savings would extend beyond petrol. Officials are also looking at cuts in electricity consumption, transport expenses and other administrative costs linked to maintaining offices and institutions throughout the working week.

The final proposal of the four-day system, is yet to be finalised as it requires vast planning like how government offices and educational institutions will operate and how work-from-home arrangements will function.

A formal government notification is expected to provide the final details, turning the reported proposal into an official policy.