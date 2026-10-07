Pakistan Navy seizes narcotics worth $96 million in Arabian Sea operations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK, deployed in the Arabian Sea, has seized narcotics worth approximately $96 million during two successful counter-narcotics operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to an ISPR press release, the operations were conducted at extended ranges from the Pakistani coast, during which two dhows were intercepted.

The Pakistan Navy recovered approximately 850 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine) and 2,000 kilograms of hashish/cannabis from concealed compartments inside the vessels.

The seized narcotics, valued at around $96 million, have been taken into custody and will subsequently be handed over to the relevant authorities for disposal and legal proceedings, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said the successful operations demonstrated the Pakistan Navy’s sustained presence and vigilance in the Arabian Sea, as well as its commitment to strengthening regional maritime security and combating illicit trafficking at sea.