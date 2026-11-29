ISLAMABAD – The federal government has initiated arrangements for a crucial session of the National Assembly, with a fresh summary proposing December 1 at 5:00 PM as the date and time for the parliamentary sitting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced on social media platform X that the summary had been forwarded for approval by the prime minister. Following the prime minister’s endorsement, the president will formally summon the National Assembly session, which is scheduled to continue until December 24.

The upcoming parliamentary sitting is expected to witness significant legislative activity, with the government anticipating progress on key pieces of legislation.

The federal minister has urged all political parties to approach the legislative process with seriousness and responsibility, stressing the importance of cooperation in parliamentary affairs. He mentioned that ensuring a constructive and peaceful atmosphere throughout the session would require equal commitment from both the government and opposition benches.

PML-N seeks PPP Backing ahead of NA Session

PM Shehbaz Sharif led PML-N stepped up consultations with PPP to secure parliamentary support for upcoming legislative business as political differences over new provinces and the alleged action against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman add to tensions.

Over the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar led government delegation to meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while President Asif Ali Zardari separately held talks with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

Two sides discussed upcoming National Assembly and Senate sessions and the government’s legislative priorities. PPP sources said the ruling party wanted to address coalition concerns and build consensus before introducing important legislation.

Although Zardari assured the government that the alliance would remain intact, President made clear that support for proposed legislation would be decided on a bill-by-bill basis rather than through an unconditional commitment. There are reports hinting that PPP is unlikely to assure all-out support on legislation.

Some leaders apparently downplayed the huddle, saying referendum or the formation of new provinces was not discussed during the meeting. They claimed that the PPP had assured the delegation of its support for completing the government’s five-year constitutional term.