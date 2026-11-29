WASHINGTON – Tensions between Iran and the US continue, and now new reports accuse Tehran of turning SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology to maintain military communications and coordinate drone operations after conventional networks were disrupted.

A report by Washington Post claims Iranian forces exploited SpaceX’s satellite network to coordinate military operations after US strikes disrupted traditional communications. It said Tehran may have found an unexpected way to maintain military communications after US attacks disrupted parts of its conventional communication infrastructure.

Iranian forces allegedly used Starlink terminals during early stages of 2026 conflict to maintain command-and-control links and oversee operations involving one-way attack drones. The publication based its findings on four individuals familiar with the military operations, all of whom spoke anonymously over concerns about possible repercussions.

The allegations point to major security problem for SpaceX, whose satellite technology was originally designed to provide internet connectivity but has increasingly become an important communications asset in modern warfare.

A classified US Central Command (CENTCOM) update reportedly presented to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the summer of 2026 briefly addressed Iran’s alleged use of the technology. However, Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the report’s existence or independently verified the alleged Iranian military deployment of Starlink.

The allegations emerged against backdrop of escalating hostilities that began in late February 2026, when American and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iranian targets in an operation widely referred to as Operation Epic Fury.

Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes against American military installations across Middle East. As conventional Iranian communication systems came under pressure, Starlink reportedly offered an alternative means of maintaining operational connectivity.

The technology’s alleged military use is sensitive because Starlink is not legally authorized to operate in Iran. Nevertheless, terminals have reportedly been smuggled into the country for years, providing internet access to civilians, activists and dissidents despite government restrictions. At various points, estimates suggested that tens of thousands of terminals were operating inside Iran.

SpaceX previously facilitated access during Iranian internet blackouts, including by making its service available without charge. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have seized equipment and attempted to disrupt satellite connections through signal jamming.

The latest allegations suggest that a technology used by ordinary Iranians to bypass censorship may also have been exploited by military operators.

WP reported that Elon Musk was irked after learning that Iranian forces had allegedly used Starlink for military purposes. The controversy reportedly extended beyond Iran. Musk was also said to be frustrated over the US military’s use of Starshield, SpaceX’s defence-oriented satellite system, for one-way attack drones, including the LUCAS platform.

The disagreement reportedly involved a less expensive ground-based operational arrangement rather than a more costly aerial configuration. In the aftermath, SpaceX moved to tighten oversight of its satellite network and distribution channels.

Among the reported changes were new identity-verification requirements for aircraft terminals travelling at speeds above approximately 100 miles per hour. This measure was reportedly introduced within hours of the March 1 attack.

The company tightened requirements for resellers, requiring greater knowledge of the actual customers receiving its equipment. Its Indirect Reseller Program was subsequently paused. Some executives were reportedly dismissed in connection with the issues, although the precise circumstances surrounding those departures have not been independently established.

Neither Musk nor SpaceX publicly addressed the specific allegations in the available coverage. Starlink allegations have also drawn attention to one of the conflict’s deadliest early incidents: an Iranian drone strike on a U.S. military operations facility at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, 2026.

A one-way attack drone struck a makeshift U.S. tactical operations centre, reportedly housed in a trailer-like structure near Camp Arifjan. The strike killed six American Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the Iowa-based 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and wounded more than 30 others.

Reports indicated that air-defence systems failed to intercept the incoming drone and that personnel received no warning through sirens before the impact. The incident raised serious questions about the vulnerability of American military facilities and the effectiveness of existing defensive arrangements against low-cost, one-way attack drones.

Pentagon has not publicly endorsed the newspaper’s account of Iranian military use of Starlink. Spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said the department was not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to pertaining to this subject. CENTCOM also declined to provide detailed answers to questions concerning the alleged report, the Kuwait attack and Iran’s possible use of the satellite network.

The lack of official confirmation leaves the central allegation unresolved. The newspaper’s account rests on anonymous sources familiar with military operations and internal company discussions rather than publicly released intelligence documents. Hegseth, who has served as U.S. Defense Secretary since early 2025, has not publicly provided a detailed account addressing the specific allegations.

The controversy highlights wider problem facing private technology companies whose products have become deeply embedded in military and geopolitical conflicts.

Starlink played key role in maintaining civilian communications during internet shutdowns and providing connectivity in war zones. However, its ability to support military communications creates a difficult balancing act for SpaceX. Restricting access in Iran could potentially limit military exploitation, but a broad shutdown could also disconnect civilians, journalists and dissidents who depend on the network.