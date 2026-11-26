DUBAI – Dubai-based businessman Arif Patel urged a visiting delegation of international investors to explore opportunities in the emirate’s artificial intelligence, real estate, information technology and hospitality sectors.

Patel, who has business interests in real estate, hospitality and food, said his own experience of investing in Dubai had encouraged him to attract more foreign investors to the emirate. He said Dubai offered stability and prospects for long-term returns.

“There has never been a better time to invest in Dubai,” Patel told the delegation.

He credited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president and prime minister and the ruler of Dubai, with attracting international talent and investment. Patel also cited the rule of law and equal treatment of citizens, expatriates and visitors as factors in the emirate’s growth.

Patel praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for strengthening the country’s economic resilience and international standing.