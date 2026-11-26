KARACHI – Gold turned to bearish trend as prices dropped, with markets witnessing decline of Rs11,500 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs373,936.
On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs373,936, and the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,860 to reach Rs320,589.
The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Latest Price
|24-Karat Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs373,936
|24-Karat Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs320,589
|Daily Decrease (Per Tola)
|Rs11,500
|Daily Decrease (10 Grams)
|Rs9,860
Gold Rates in Lahore
|Gold Type
|Reported Rate
|Gold Piece – Higher Quote
|Rs373,500
|Gold Piece – Lower Quote
|Rs372,000
|Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote
|Rs375,500
|Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote
|Rs372,500
|22-Karat Gold
|Rs342,775
|21-Karat Gold
|Rs327,194
Gold Price in Karachi
In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs373,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.
Latest Lahore Silver Rates
|Silver Category
|Reported Selling Quote
|999.0 Tezabi Silver
|Rs4,450
|Silver 1KG Bar
|Rs4,200
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs4,850
The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.