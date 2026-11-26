KARACHI – Gold turned to bearish trend as prices dropped, with markets witnessing decline of Rs11,500 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs373,936.

On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs373,936, and the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,860 to reach Rs320,589.

The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Latest Price 24-Karat Gold (1 Tola) Rs373,936 24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs320,589 Daily Decrease (Per Tola) Rs11,500 Daily Decrease (10 Grams) Rs9,860

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Type Reported Rate Gold Piece – Higher Quote Rs373,500 Gold Piece – Lower Quote Rs372,000 Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote Rs375,500 Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote Rs372,500 22-Karat Gold Rs342,775 21-Karat Gold Rs327,194

Gold Price in Karachi

In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs373,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.

Latest Lahore Silver Rates

Silver Category Reported Selling Quote 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs4,450 Silver 1KG Bar Rs4,200 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs4,850

The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.