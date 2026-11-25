KARACHI – The price of gold has fallen sharply by Rs11,500 per tola across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold has come down to Rs373,936 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold dropped by Rs9,039 to Rs293,883.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs224 per tola, bringing the new price to Rs4,463.

In the international market, gold fell by $115 to $3,514 per ounce, while silver dropped by $2.24 to $39.85.