KARACHI – At least one person was killed and four others injured after the upper floors of an under-construction building collapsed near Baloch Colony in Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at Block 4 of the Administrative Employees Cooperative Society. Rescue teams recovered one body and pulled four injured people from the rubble.

The injured were identified as Nadir Hussain, Shaukat Ali and Ahmed, while the identity of the fourth individual has yet to be confirmed. One of the injured was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Rescue officials said several people were feared trapped beneath the debris. Heavy machinery was called in to speed up the clearance and rescue operation.

According to officials, the six-storey building reportedly started shaking shortly before its collapse.

Local residents said finishing work was underway at the building and no one was living there at the time of the incident.

The building stood on a 600-square-yard plot in Block 4 of Karachi’s Administrative Society. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) stated that the approved structure was a ground-plus-five building.

The authority further said that alleged commercial construction had been carried out on a residential plot, with unauthorised flat-style residential portions reportedly being developed.

Following the collapse, SBCA teams also reached the site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life in the building collapse and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

He also directed the authorities to ensure that the injured receive medical treatment on a priority basis.

This is a developing story…