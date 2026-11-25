ISLAMABAD – The Maldives’ national airline will soon launch direct flights between Pakistan and the Maldives.

It was announced by Maldivian Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen during a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry in Islamabad.

During the talks, both sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation across several key sectors, including tourism, sports, health, trade, and manpower.

Speaking on the development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the introduction of direct flights will make travel to the Maldives significantly easier for Pakistani citizens. Highlighting the strong interest of Pakistanis in tourism, he noted that the new air link is expected to boost the arrival of Pakistani tourists in the island nation.

To mark the launch, prominent Pakistani cricketers, artists, and other celebrities will travel to the Maldives on the inaugural direct flight. Minister Mohamed Ameen remarked that Pakistani celebrities enjoy immense popularity in the Maldives and expressed confidence that their visit will help promote local tourism.

Beyond aviation and tourism, the Maldivian minister emphasized his country’s need for skilled labor, stating that the Maldives would welcome manpower from Pakistan. He also pointed out vast opportunities for importing construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and other goods from Pakistan.

During his visit, Minister Mohamed Ameen praised Islamabad’s modern infrastructure and sanitation system.

Expressing delight at the city’s rapid development, beauty, and natural scenery, he remarked that Islamabad possesses immense potential to truly serve as a tourism capital city.