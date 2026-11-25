Netflix has released the official trailer for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, being introduced as Pakistan’s first Netflix original series.

The trailer has received an encouraging response from Pakistani and Indian audiences, with viewers praising its star-studded cast, storyline and production.

Based on a story of love and betrayal, the series brings together several prominent names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, with the actors appearing in distinctive roles.



The trailer offers a glimpse of the romantic chemistry between Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, while Mahira Khan is seen portraying a bold and unconventional character.

Fans of popular television drama Mann Mayal will also be excited to see Maya Ali and Hamza Ali Abbasi sharing the screen once again. Meanwhile, Hania Aamir is set to take on a negative role, while Iqra Aziz and Ahad Raza Mir will appear together in leading roles.

Following the trailer’s release, social media users have been expressing their excitement and appreciation for the series, particularly highlighting its impressive ensemble cast, engaging storyline and production quality.

The series is based on the novel by renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Momina Duraid.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4, marking an important moment for Pakistani entertainment as the country’s first Netflix original series prepares to reach a global audience.