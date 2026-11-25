DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest player rankings.

Among Test batters, Harry Brook is ranked first, with Joe Root second. India’s Rishabh Pant is sixth, Shubman Gill seventh and Yashasvi Jaiswal ninth.

No Pakistani player features in the top 10 Test batters. Among Test bowlers, Mohammad Abbas has climbed two places to 12th, while Mitchell Starc remains at the top.

In ODI batting, England’s Ben Duckett has reached a career-best fourth position, while Babar Azam retains his eighth spot. Among ODI bowlers, Abrar Ahmed is third and Shaheen Afridi fourth.

In T20 batting, Abhishek Sharma is first and Sahibzada Farhan second. Among T20 bowlers, Rashid Khan is first, Adil Rashid second and Abrar Ahmed third.