PESHAWAR – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2027 will also be held in Peshawar.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Naqvi congratulated the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said a three-team T20 tournament will also be staged in the city in the third week of January.

Naqvi said Peshawar’s fans have waited a long time for this moment, and that bringing the PSL to the city is meant to recognise its services to Pakistan cricket. He expressed confidence that the people of Peshawar would welcome the league with the enthusiasm and warmth for which they are known. He said further steps will be taken to revive cricket in the region, and a separate academy is being set up for the tribal districts.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said this is the moment the league, and especially Peshawar’s fans, had been waiting for over twelve years. He said the addition of Peshawar as the sixth venue of HBL PSL 12 is an important step in the league’s growth.