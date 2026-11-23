Islamabad – Opposition leaders have written a joint letter to authorities over concerns about the health of the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

According to Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) spokesperson Akhundzada Hussain Yousafzai, the letter has been sent to the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate. Copies were also sent to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

The spokesperson said the letter discusses the concerns over the PTI founder’s health in detail, and a copy of a letter written by him is attached.

Yousafzai said they are demanding the basic rights of a prisoner, which are not being implemented. The letter also raises the issue of Bushra Bibi’s health and calls for necessary steps in view of the risks to her health.