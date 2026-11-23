ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Portugal have reached an agreement allowing visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic passports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced the agreement during a joint press conference. They said the agreement would promote high-level contacts between the governments of both countries and facilitate the exchange of diplomatic delegations.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, saying that Pakistan attaches great importance to Portugal as a bilateral partner.

Dar said the two sides discussed regional and global developments, renewable energy and cooperation in other sectors.

He noted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Portugal remains below its actual potential and invited Portuguese companies to invest in Pakistan. He also announced that both countries would work towards establishing a Joint Business Forum to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Dar said the two countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders. He added that Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture and Maritime Affairs would also visit Pakistan.

The Pakistani foreign minister said discussions also covered regional and international issues, diplomacy and international law. He briefed his Portuguese counterpart on Pakistan’s position regarding the situation in Palestine.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adding that Afghanistan was another important topic of discussion. Dar stressed that Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism against any country.

Portugal Praises Pakistan’s Role in Global Peace Efforts

Earlier, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said Pakistan had played a key role in international politics and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He noted that this was the first ministerial-level visit from Portugal to Pakistan in 19 years.

Rangel praised Pakistan’s important role at the United Nations Security Council and said Portugal wanted to expand bilateral relations and cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s support for Gaza, describing its role as exemplary.

Commending Pakistan’s contribution to international peace, Rangel said Pakistan had actively worked towards resolving global conflicts and had played an outstanding role in promoting peace, diplomacy and dialogue.