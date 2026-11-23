ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are paying huge amount of taxes and levies on Petrol as the federal government pockets Rs1.17 trillion in petroleum and climate support levies in just nine months, adding to the growing financial burden on fuel consumers.

Official figures show that petroleum levy collections reached Rs1,126.34 billion between January and September 2026, while the government generated another Rs46.93 billion to Rs47 billion through the Climate Support Levy, also known as the carbon levy.

The combined collection stood at around Rs1,173.27 billion, with an increase of nearly 8% compared with Rs1,042.41 billion collected during the corresponding period last year.

A quarterly breakdown shows that petroleum levy collections remained exceptionally high throughout the first nine months of the year. The government collected Rs382.56 billion during January-March, followed by Rs362.27 billion in April-June. Collections surged again to Rs382.56 billion during July-September 2026.

The government’s dependence on petroleum-related revenue has increased substantially over the past four fiscal years. Petroleum levy collections stood at approximately Rs580 billion in FY2022-23 before climbing to Rs1,019 billion in FY2023-24. The amount increased further to Rs1,220.21 billion in FY2024-25, while the government collected a record Rs1,567.45 billion in FY2025-26.

The latest annual collection exceeded the government’s Rs1,468 billion target by Rs99 billion. Separately, the Climate Support Levy generated around Rs50.16 billion during FY2025-26. Overall, petroleum levy collections accumulated to approximately Rs4.4 trillion between FY2022-23 and FY2025-26, reflecting a sharp increase in revenue generated through charges on petroleum products.

The federal government has set another ambitious revenue target for the ongoing fiscal year. Petroleum levy collections are projected at approximately Rs1,676 billion for FY2026-27, while the Climate Support Levy carries a separate target of Rs50 billion.

Together, the two revenue streams are expected to generate approximately Rs1,727 billion, or Rs1.72 trillion, during the current fiscal year. These collections form part of the government’s broader fiscal commitments under its programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As of November 2026, the petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel stands at Rs80 per litre, according to the provided figures. The petrol levy comprises Rs62.94 per litre collected from consumers and another Rs17.06 contributed by refineries. In addition, the government charges a separate Climate Support Levy of Rs5 per litre on both petrol and diesel.

Consequently, these two charges account for Rs85 per litre in combined petroleum-related levies, although the collection mechanism for the refinery contribution differs from the amount directly charged to consumers.