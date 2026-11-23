MUSCAT – The Embassy of Pakistan in Muscat will remain closed for four days on the occasion of the 56th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

In a social media post, the embassy said the break will be observed from 25th to 28th November 2026.

“Consular Services will not be available during this time,” read the post.

The Pakistan Embassy in Muscat provides a range of consular services to Pakistani nationals living in Oman.

These include passport issuance and renewal, NICOP and identity card processing, document attestation, birth registration, and emergency travel documents.

The embassy also assists citizens facing legal difficulties, detention or financial hardship. Additionally, it facilitates visa applications for foreign nationals travelling to Pakistan and provides welfare support to overseas Pakistanis.

The embassy will resume its services on Sunday, 29 November 2026, according to the official announcement.

Several prominent sites in Muscat, including historic forts, buildings, roads and attractions such as Burj Al Sahwa, Mutrah Gate and Mutrah Souq, have been illuminated in red, green and white to reflect the colours of Oman’s national flag.