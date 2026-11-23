LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on vehicles operating without registered number plates, including those displaying fake, fancy, altered or illegal green number plates.

Lahore Traffic Police said Section 23(1) of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 prohibits driving a motor vehicle or motorcycle in a public place unless it is legally registered and displays the required registration number. Under Section 24(1), vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring that their vehicles are registered.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi has directed officers to take strict action against individuals involved in altering, concealing or forging vehicle number plates.

During the current month, police registered 127 cases involving fake number plates and issued 7,849 challan tickets to vehicles operating without number plates or displaying applied-for status.

Furthermore, action was taken against more than 9,000 vehicles for using fancy number plates, concealing registration numbers or tampering with number plates. Traffic police also provided awareness to more than 40,000 citizens regarding the importance of following number plate regulations.

Lahore Traffic Police has urged motorists to display number plates according to the prescribed Excise Department format, warning that violations will result in strict legal action.

According to the traffic fine schedule, driving an unregistered vehicle carries penalties ranging from Rs2,000 for motorcycles to Rs15,000 for public service and transport vehicles.

The fine for three-wheelers is Rs3,000, while motorcars and jeeps with engines below 2,000cc face a Rs5,000 fine and those above 2,000cc face a Rs10,000 fine.